ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Grammy winner filled up the TD Garden Arena in a landmark concert.

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert
Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Recommended articles

On March 2, 2024, Burna Boy headlined the Boston stop of his 'I Told Them' in a sold-out concert at the 20,000-capacity TD Arena.

At the concert, the superstar was handed the plaque to commemorate the Burna Boy Day by the Mayor of Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert comes off the back of his historic sold-out concerts at the Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto which made him the first African artist to sell out the 19,000-capacity Arena for back-to-back shows.

Burna Boy also made a stop in Montreal as part of his 'I Told Them' tour before headlining his Boston concert.

Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 courtesy of his hit single 'YE', Burna Boy has soared to superstar status and recorded several notable firsts for Nigerian and African music.

He's the first Nigerian mainstream pop artist to win a Grammy award after she won for his fifth album 'Twice As Tall'. His 10 Grammy nominations are also the most for a Nigerian artist. Burna Boy is also the first African artist to win three consecutive BET Awards.

When it comes to live performances, Burna Boy is setting the lead for the continent. He's the first African artist to headline stadium concerts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

7 Mr Ibu movies that defined his Nollywood career

7 Mr Ibu movies that defined his Nollywood career

Rema delivers iconic performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards

Rema delivers iconic performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards

SZA beats Burna Boy, Asake to 2024 BRIT Awards [See Full Winners List]

SZA beats Burna Boy, Asake to 2024 BRIT Awards [See Full Winners List]

Timeline of Mr Ibu's blood clot illness that cost him his leg and life

Timeline of Mr Ibu's blood clot illness that cost him his leg and life

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died after cardiac arrest

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died after cardiac arrest

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

Tears flow as late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri is buried in Osun

Tears flow as late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri is buried in Osun

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Construction begins in new 12,000 capacity Arena in Lagos (The Stadium Business)

Nigerian entertainment industry gets major boost with new 12,000 capacity arena

Burna Boy sells out successive shows at the Scotia Bank Arena

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'