Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

On March 2, 2024, Burna Boy headlined the Boston stop of his 'I Told Them' in a sold-out concert at the 20,000-capacity TD Arena.

At the concert, the superstar was handed the plaque to commemorate the Burna Boy Day by the Mayor of Boston.

The concert comes off the back of his historic sold-out concerts at the Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto which made him the first African artist to sell out the 19,000-capacity Arena for back-to-back shows.

Burna Boy also made a stop in Montreal as part of his 'I Told Them' tour before headlining his Boston concert.

Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 courtesy of his hit single 'YE', Burna Boy has soared to superstar status and recorded several notable firsts for Nigerian and African music.

He's the first Nigerian mainstream pop artist to win a Grammy award after she won for his fifth album 'Twice As Tall'. His 10 Grammy nominations are also the most for a Nigerian artist. Burna Boy is also the first African artist to win three consecutive BET Awards.