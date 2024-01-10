Billionaire Femi Otedola donates ₦1bn to Lagos State to fight insecurity
The LSSTF was established to complement the FG efforts in providing enhanced security in Lagos State.
The billionaire investor, represented by her daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola, visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, to present the ₦1 billion cheque.
The development was disclosed by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.
Posting pictures of the presentation, he wrote: "Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf).
"The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina. Mr Femi Otedola has been a consistent donor to the Fund."
Established in 2007, the LSSTF is saddled with the task of sourcing resources in cash and kind from corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to support security agencies with crime-fighting equipment.
This is hardly the first time Otedola has donated money for a charitable course, particularly to the LSSTF.
In 2007, he was among a group of donors who gave ₦200 million to the fund in a drive to reduce crime in Lagos State.
In October 2023, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC dolled out ₦1 million each to 750 students of Augustine University, among other similar donations to higher institutions of learning.
