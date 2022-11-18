RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySupremep47

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down
Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

Burna boy will definitely anoint this new talent. The next big Machala and maybe give him his throne.

Recommended articles

I know you think I am capping but wait till you hear this guy But wait who is this guy?

Wisdom Chukwu AKA (Supremep47) born in Sept 1996. A port harcourt born and bred artist hails from ABIA STATE . He later moved to Lagos where he currently resides. This means he has all you need. The ph swagger, the igbo boy hustling spirit and the Lagos vibe.

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down
Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down Pulse Nigeria

Now your boy is set to release his long awaited single. Before I go into details about this song. I know you are denying to hear about it, he gat some major role models and senior daddies that he looks up too in this game. His influences in the music career include some big shots, Burna boy, P-square, Wizkid, Timaya, Future, lil Wayne.

This guy I will not lie to you is HOT.

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down
Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down Pulse Nigeria

HOLD UP!!!!!

SHEY YOU DEY WHINE ME NI!!!!!

Get your speakers ready!!!!

The title of the song is "TURN UP" featuring SK Flakko and Aaronleethefirst. “”We no dey fear focus girls love us”” a line from his TURN UP SINGLE .

The song was mixed & mastered by a Grammy Award Winning Audio mix Engineer Spyritmix.

“”TURN UP”” is available for download with the link below Link: https://onerpm.link/249425516477

This promises to be an electrifying afrofusion coming to your door step. And trust me this isn’t all, watch this space!!!! For his upcoming album release NEXT YEAR 2023. In there he has some ear watering features

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Supremep47

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/supremep47

Instagram – https://instagram.com/supremep47 (Supreme P47) Email: kvnqwisdom@gmail.com

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySupremep47

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

Espacio Dios releases new impressive single, 'Pelo'

Espacio Dios releases new impressive single, 'Pelo'

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Emotions fly as BBNaija's Phyna gifts dad a red car to match hers

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Latasha, Frank and Kunle

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi