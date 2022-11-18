Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

I know you think I am capping but wait till you hear this guy But wait who is this guy?

Wisdom Chukwu AKA (Supremep47) born in Sept 1996. A port harcourt born and bred artist hails from ABIA STATE . He later moved to Lagos where he currently resides. This means he has all you need. The ph swagger, the igbo boy hustling spirit and the Lagos vibe.

Pulse Nigeria

Now your boy is set to release his long awaited single. Before I go into details about this song. I know you are denying to hear about it, he gat some major role models and senior daddies that he looks up too in this game. His influences in the music career include some big shots, Burna boy, P-square, Wizkid, Timaya, Future, lil Wayne.

This guy I will not lie to you is HOT.

Pulse Nigeria

HOLD UP!!!!!

SHEY YOU DEY WHINE ME NI!!!!!

Get your speakers ready!!!!

The title of the song is "TURN UP" featuring SK Flakko and Aaronleethefirst. “”We no dey fear focus girls love us”” a line from his TURN UP SINGLE .

The song was mixed & mastered by a Grammy Award Winning Audio mix Engineer Spyritmix.

“”TURN UP”” is available for download with the link below Link: https://onerpm.link/249425516477

This promises to be an electrifying afrofusion coming to your door step. And trust me this isn’t all, watch this space!!!! For his upcoming album release NEXT YEAR 2023. In there he has some ear watering features

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Supremep47

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/supremep47

Instagram – https://instagram.com/supremep47 (Supreme P47) Email: kvnqwisdom@gmail.com

---