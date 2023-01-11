ADVERTISEMENT
Brymo: Over 6,000 Nigerians sign petition to prevent artist's AFRIMA win due to anti-Igbo remarks 

Babatunde Lawal

The petition stated that not receiving the award would send a strong message to the singer, given his many disparaging remarks about the Igbo people.

Nigerian singer, Brymo has advised folks in relationships to make sex one of their top priorities. [Instagram/BrymoOlawale]

A Nigerian, Charles Ogundele, has launched a petition against the alternative singer, Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, over his incessant anti-Igbo comments on social media.

He urged Nigerians to sign the petition in order to ensure that the singer is prevented from winning at the 2023 All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).

Last year, AFRIMA nominated Brymo in the 'Song Writer of the Year' category, and some Nigerians have signed the petition to stop the singer from winning the award.

Many people have been lambasting the singer for making comments against the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, saying that they do not deserve to have a claim to the presidency.

The comments have garnered criticism from fellow celebrities and fans, but Brymo maintained his stance, showing he's not sorry by retweeting the same set of tweets that got him under fire in the first place.

Stating his reasons for putting up the petition, Ogundele wrote, "Brymo recently put up a series of hateful messages on Twitter toward the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, going as far as retweeting a tweet that said that all Igbos are senseless."

He added, "In one of his tweets, he wrote "f*ck omo Igbo," which translates to "f*ck the Igbo people." "His actions are ones that spark disunity and hatred in a multicultural nation like Nigeria."

According to petition's creator, preventing Brymo from winning the award would send a strong message to the singer.

Preventing him from winning the All Africa Music Award would send a strong message to him and people like him that he can't get away with such blatant ethnic bigotry.

As of the time of this report, the petition had over 6,000 signatures.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
Brymo: Over 6,000 Nigerians sign petition to prevent artist's AFRIMA win due to anti-Igbo remarks 

