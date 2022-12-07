Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

According to the comedian, regular displays of affection from fathers play a significant role in the lives of their kids.

He wrote: "African fathers please hug your children! Love them ….it matters a lot! No be when pikin won enter University, you go give am first hug."

Broda Shaggi went on to describe the kind of relationship he would like to have with his children.

In his words,"I definitely will want my future kids to say, 'daddy I love you' every time they wake up. I can’t wait to draw them so close to my heart that they will hear every beat coming from my heart. Normalize telling your kids how much you love them."

His advice comes hours after another entertainer, IK Ogbonna, also commented on the relationship between parents and their children.

The movie star shared a post on his Instagram story where he admonished everyone to always respect and honour their parents.

In his words, “Dear bro/sis, respect and honor your parents always. Many parents are not where they meant to be…. Coz they sacrificed their personal growth for yours. It’s time to pay them back [sic]”.