Linda Ikeji turned forty on Saturday, September 19, 2020, and to mark the special day, she got herself 85 pairs of shoes.

The media mogul took to her Instagram page where she showed off the designer's shoes.

According to her, she wanted to get just 40 shoes but couldn't stop buying more of the shoes as she was blown away by their beauty.

"OK, let's do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn't stop! 😭😭. Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs...😂😂," she captioned the photo.

"(80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time! 😭😭. Who does that? 😳😳, ME, that's who! 🤣🤣🤣. I'm so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me! 🤩🤩🤩. P.S, These photos don't do the shoes justice."

That wasn't all, as she went on to share more photos of the designer bags she got to celebrate her special day.

Ikeji is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former model.