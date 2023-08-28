ADVERTISEMENT
Blessing CEO has the worst BBL ever - Pretty Mike of Lagos

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Oh wow, he was not afraid to name-drop. Yikes!

The socialite made this declaration while guest-starring on the the latest Terms and Conditions podcast episode. Speaking on the rapidly growing trend of bum and hip enlargement using BBLs, he was asked to spill the tea on the woman who has the best one in his opinion, as well as the worst.

He said, "For the best, I'd say Koko by Khloe, cuz she's my girl. I've seen her from 0-100, she's my family. It's in her persona. The worst right now is Blessing CEO."

Khloe before her enhancement procedure.
Khloe before her enhancement procedure.
He named former Big Brother Naija housemate Khloe Abiri as the woman with the best-looking enhancement because he witnessed her change from her petite stature to her current curvy look.

Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, had earlier announced that she was going under the knife to enhance her stature and attain an hourglass figure. After the procedure was done, she shared the results with her fans on TikTok and Instagram.

Afterward, the self-proclaimed relationship expert complained about how her regular workout routine had been altered by her greater size. She finds it difficult to carry her bags or wear heels when going up and down stairs because of the enlargement of her buttocks.

Khloe, on the other hand, revealed that she underwent surgery during a conversation with Tayemesan on an episode of Tea with Tay. She emphasised that she would not be doing it again because the procedure was excruciatingly painful, as well as expensive. This came after she initially denied having gone under the knife.

See the Terms and Conditions clip below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

