'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]
Reality TV star Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

The reality TV star made this known during a chat with media personality Temesan on his podcast earlier in the year.

According to Khloe, she doesn't have plans of going through the pains she went through during her last surgery.

"I say of they give me 100 million and say Khloe go and do surgery, I nor dey do o. It is painful! Even small surgery on your body...even injection is painful now imagine extracting, removing, adding...it is painful," she said.

She, however, revealed that going under the knife was worth it.

The reality TV star went under the knife in 2020.

It would be recalled that Khloe's best friend and fellow reality TV star, Alex had taken a swipe at people who go for cosmetic surgery.

"In my opinion, if it is not due to health condition and you wake up and then choose to go for cosmetic surgery to add bum, touch your face or one of those mum things, you are an insecure person," she wrote on her Snapchat page.

Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual]
Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual] Pulse Nigeria

"I also admire your courageousness as that life risk takes a lot of it but what if you had gone through the route of determination and discipline, I believe that body is achievable. My friends already know my take on this.''

She also highlighted that going for cosmetic surgery doesn't automatically make the person a bad person but, he or she does need to build self-love.

Odion Okonofua

