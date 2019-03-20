Blackface explains why he called 2Face Idibia gay in latest song

The veteran singer revealed this during an exclusive interview with blogger, Linda Ikeji. According to him, it is only normal in the music industry to call someone names when 'dissing' them.

"Yes, I called him Gay, its a normal thing in music when you are yabbing someone, people have been doing it for ages. I can abuse his mother and say anything its normal," he said.

He was also asked why he decided to release a diss song despite the fact that there was a pending court case.

"Having a case in court doesn't stop me from doing music. He has the same case in court and he's been taking secret shots at me with his 'Oyi' and other songs, so it's not a problem at all. I've always said it that if and when I want to yab 2face I'll call him out directly, I'm not like him that's been taking secret shots at me for ages. Go and listen to 'Oyi' he's taking shots at me but he's using the Idoma language to confuse you, people, that its a love song 'Oyi' is used to refer to a male in his language. If you also listen to his song 'Only Me', the line 'i no say no be everybody sabi play ball' line is also directly a shot at me. If he's bold enough, he should grant an interview to address the issue but he won't'," he said.

Blackface's latest comments are coming a few days after he dropped a song 'War' which have been widely seen as a diss song towards his former group member, 2Face Idibia of the defunct Plantshun Boiz.

