The eternal feud between the former members of the Plantashun Boiz seems to know no end as Blackface comes through with his latest single, 'War,' which is filled with direct shots at his former friend and band member 2face.

Ever since the break up of Nigeria's most prominent boy group, two of its members have been engaged in one of the longest running feuds that the industry has ever witnessed.

From claims of copyright theft to allegations of blocking his music, Blackface has been quite vocal with how he feels about 2face, with several lawsuits filed by both parties and on his latest release he has finally decided that it is the right time to put it on wax including subliminal at 2face's manager, Efe Omorogbe.

'War' produced by Eden address ''stealing his song,'', ''blocking all his shows together with his manager'' and references exposing some of his dirty dealings.

''Why you steal my song you no let me know, na you and your manager wey dey block my show from every carnival/ Your mama say you're Innocent, but I know say you cannibal.''

LISTEN TO WAR HERE