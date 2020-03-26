Blac Chyna says her daughter got injured during visitations to her dad, Rob Kardashian's house.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been in a bitter custody battle over their child for over a year now.

PageSix reports that Blac Chyna involved the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services to investigate Rob Kardashian after the incident.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement released to PageSix says Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again.

Dream then allegedly sustained another burn on Saturday, March 21, after visiting her father.

"Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg,” the statement continued. “When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home," Ciani said.

"It was at that point that Chyna contacted DCFS and the police “to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn.

“While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father,” continued Ciani’s statement, noting Chyna will now have to approve the new nanny Rob hires.

“Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father. However, she also, of course, wants to ensure that Dream is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father,” the statement concluded.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been in a bitter child custody battle over their child for over a year now.

Recently Rob's plan to get primary custody of their daughter hit a brick wall as a judge denied his request.

It would be recalled that Rob had filed for primary custody of their daughter back in January 2020 as reported by TMZ.

He claims his baby mama is out of control, and people close to the situation can back it up including his sister, Khloe.