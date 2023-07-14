Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

The entertainer, real name Abiola Akinbiyi, took to his Instagram story on Friday, July 14, 2023, and posted a series of videos partying, dancing and enjoying himself in a club with the caption, "Who slap una papa?"

He told the person behind the camera to record him to ease his fans. In doing so, he debunked the story that he was slapped by suspected cultists at the event.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

In the next story he posted, he mocked bloggers claiming that they had missed him saying, "Dear bloggers, dem tell una, una no even surprise I figured ! una don miss me."

Pulse Nigeria

In the video that circulated, a slightly-dazed Shmurda was seen being escorted out of the school premises by his security detail. After this, there were reports of the singer being assaulted in the VIP section of the concert.

The singer was part of the lineup at the 'Party with Poco Lee homecoming' concert; alongside entertainers like Zlatan, Odumodublvck, Soft-made-it, and others. The event was launched into chaos after hoodlums disrupted the event. According to bystanders and eyewitnesses, the event was allegedly overridden by cultists within the school premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources present at the event, a percentage of the chaos ensued as a result of the concertgoers stuck outside trying to flood into the event centre. The Bubar Marwa hall was filled beyond its seating capacity of 2,500 people, with over 10,000 tickets reportedly sold for the show.