Odumodu Blvck set to release new single featuring Fireboy DML

After dazzling listeners with the remix of his hit single 'Dog Eat Dog' featuring Street-pop sensation Bella Shmurda and Alternative star Cruel Santino, Odumodu Blvck is set to continue his fine form with another collaboration with Afrobeats sensation Fireboy.

Odumodu has shared a teaser of the upcoming single titled 'Firegun' with the YBNL superstar who achieved international success with his hit single 'Peru'.

'Firegun' is set for release on June 30th as Odumodu aims to continue the fine form that has made him one of the fastest-rising artists of 2023 and earned him the co-signs for megastar Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Odumodu Blvck soared to the top of the mainstream with 'Picanto' featuring Zlatan before releasing the rap hit single 'Declan Rice' which reached NO. 1 on Apple Music and Spotify Nigeria daily charts while also earning him his first top 10 entry on TurnTable Top 100.