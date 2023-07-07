Bella Shmurda releases new single 'DND' featuring Lil Kesh, announces new EP
Afropop sensation and Dangbana Republik president, Bella Shmurda, is set to release his highly anticipated EP titled 'DND' on July 26.
The acronym 'DND', meaning "do not disturb," perfectly encapsulates Bella Shmurda's mindset for 2023. He has been teasing this new musical universe throughout the year with tracks like 'NSV' and 'Ara', which have collectively garnered over 50 million online plays.
Leading the EP release is the title track 'DND', featuring renowned Afropop artist Lil Kesh. Produced by Rewardbeatz, known for his work with artists like Davido and Kizz Daniel, the jam fuses afrobeats and amapiano, creating the ideal soundscape for Bella Shmurda's declaration of not wanting anyone to distract him from his leading lady. Lil Kesh adds his signature style with an exciting guest verse, making the track impossible to skip.
