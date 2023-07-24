ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Shmurda announces that he is now a father

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The singer has welcomed a baby boy.

Bella Shmurda's announces the birth of his newborn son
Bella Shmurda's announces the birth of his newborn son

The singer made this announcement via his official Twitter account in a detailed write-up and a photograph of the new bundle of joy.

Baring his heart online, he revealed that he shouldered a heart-wrenching loss last year. Recounting the emotional turmoil, Shmurda wrote, "A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck. I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth."

Bella Shmurda announced that he had lost a child last year
Bella Shmurda announced that he had lost a child last year [Instagram/Bellashmurda] Pulse Nigeria
Going on, the entertainer penned his experience with people who betrayed him and attempted to inflict harm upon him.

In his words, "At the same time, I started getting threats to my life. The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there. I was hurt, angry, and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life."

The singer ended on a high note as he joyfully announced the birth of his son, noting how appreciative he is of the second chance life has given him.

His tweet read, "I got news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed. What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB."

Since the announcement, he has received massive support, love and congratulatory messages and posts across social media.

A massive congratulations to Bella Shmurda on the birth of his rainbow baby.

