Natacha Akide also known as Tacha, a former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, says she is not returning to the country amid the dreaded coronavirus scare.

Tacha is presently in the United Kingdom.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, March 20, 2020.

"Nigeria, I'm not coming back o, I'm not coming back. I Natacha Akide is not coming back. Corona sub conola, I'm not coming back," she said.

The reality TV star is presently in the United Kingdom.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star is presently in the United Kingdom.Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.

Nigeria now has eleven confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first and second cases of the deadly coronavirus disease between February and March 2020 respectively.

About a week ago, it was announced that the person with the second case of the virus had tested negative.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [ProfZulum]

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. It has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.