Tacha celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and got some amazing gifts from her fans.

The reality TV star was presented with a N6M cheque, a bus, and dispatch bikes by her fans popularly known as the Titans.

Filled with so much joy and emotions, Tacha thanked her loyal fans for the gifts.

The birthday dinner was attended by her close friends and some of her fans.

Happy belated birthday to Tacha from all of us at Pulse.

It appears that Tacha is no newcomer when it comes to receiving expensive gifts on her birthday.

Recall in 2019, during her 24th birthday, the reality TV star was surprised with a Mercedes Benz car gift.