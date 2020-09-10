Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mike Edwards, has revealed the face of his son in a new family photo.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 10, 2020, where he shared the beautiful family photo.

"First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards ❤️💍💙 #blacklove #family #newborn #newparents #love," he captioned the photo.

Edwards and Drayton announced the arrival of their baby on August 27.

Edwards first revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife back in May.

The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several months.