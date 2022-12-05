Big Brother Naija's former housemate Kaisha has returned to Instagram a few weeks after she was reported to be battling a mental breakdown.
BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post
The reality TV star made rounds in the news a few weeks ago following a rumored, unnamed mental condition.
Recommended articles
The reality TV personality raised suspicions after deleting all her posts on her Instagram page in November, 2022.
According multiple reports, she was also seen outside her home in the Lekki axis of Lagos State, walking about barefoot and unkempt.
A number of her supporters sent prayers on social media in response to the rumors, which sparked an outpouring of comments.
The recent turn of events, however, has allayed concerns about her health. Kaisha shared a video of herself having a conversation with a woman reported to be her sister.
In the video, the BBNaija alumnus is seen smiling while dancing with her family members in a room.
“Family over everything,” she captioned the video. This post, which is her first on the platform since she deleted all content on her page a few weeks ago, has gotten a lot of friends and fans to wish the celebrity well.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng