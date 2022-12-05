BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

The reality TV personality raised suspicions after deleting all her posts on her Instagram page in November, 2022.

According multiple reports, she was also seen outside her home in the Lekki axis of Lagos State, walking about barefoot and unkempt.

A number of her supporters sent prayers on social media in response to the rumors, which sparked an outpouring of comments.

The recent turn of events, however, has allayed concerns about her health. Kaisha shared a video of herself having a conversation with a woman reported to be her sister.

In the video, the BBNaija alumnus is seen smiling while dancing with her family members in a room.