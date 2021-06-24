RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'No be English I use buy my houses and numerous businesses' - BBNaija's Ka3na tells those mocking her accent

The reality TV star slams those mocking her accent.

Reality TV star Ka3na [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]

Former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ka3na has taken a swipe at those criticising her accent.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, the reality TV star said she never bought her houses and numerous businesses with good diction.

"No be English I use buy my houses and numerous businesses. Na brain work,'' she tweeted.

"If anyone of you is without sin, be the first to throw a stone at her. Otherwise, chill in your sitting room and enjoy the show."

Ka3na's tweets came after fans and viewers of the reunion series of the reality TV show, noticed her funny accent.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

