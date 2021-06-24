'No be English I use buy my houses and numerous businesses' - BBNaija's Ka3na tells those mocking her accent
The reality TV star slams those mocking her accent.
Recommended articles
In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, the reality TV star said she never bought her houses and numerous businesses with good diction.
"No be English I use buy my houses and numerous businesses. Na brain work,'' she tweeted.
Pulse Nigeria
"If anyone of you is without sin, be the first to throw a stone at her. Otherwise, chill in your sitting room and enjoy the show."
Ka3na's tweets came after fans and viewers of the reunion series of the reality TV show, noticed her funny accent.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng