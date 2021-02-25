Former BBNaija's housemate Ka3na has blasted the lady who tattooed her name on her thigh.

The reality TV star had earlier disowned the fan for getting the tattoo.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Thursday, 25, 2021, the reality TV star took a swipe at the die-hard fan.

"I originally wanted to reach out to the said girl but I decided not to since she thought it wise to go against someone she said she loved and went ahead to tattoo my name on her thigh...and in less than 24hrs you already going against the said star," she tweeted.

"I have my official line on my page, did she at any time call nor DM me before sharing the said video and picture online?? I found out when I started getting tags from blogs and so I reacted publicly as well...???"

"Thank you for the thought of tatting my name on your precious body... But that’s all you get for being so desperate as to faking something as deep as SUICIDE. I started life @ 16yrs! I was never desperate!!! My Hard work and CONSISTENCY Brought me this far!"

It would be recalled that the reality TV had taken to her social media page where she disowned the fan who got the tattoo.

She also went on to ask celebrities to discourage fans from getting their names tattooed on their body.