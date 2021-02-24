Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has slammed former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na for embarrassing a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh.

In a 10 minutes video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the movie star berated the reality TV for her 'stupid' behaviour.

"You went on Twitter and you wrote something that you would have loved someone to have a tattoo of you on their body and this young lady did. You came, did a video and you were all flirting with your hair and you were being sarcastic and that was very wicked of you," she said.

"You know yourself. After this video those people that know her will tag her because I know she can never talk to me because she can't even dare it because if she dares it, she will know that all of us 'get equal level but crase get category'."

"My point exactly is simple. You don't know that a lot of people look up to us. Some people can crazily love you to a very destructive point. You encouraged her. She tattoed you and at the end of the day you came and you said it was wrong."

"You were giving instances, I couldn't even finish it because I was so angry. I wish Instagram had a place you could just send a voice note , I would have done that to that stupid girl''

It would be recalled that the reality TV had taken to her social media page where she disowned the fan who got the tattoo.

She also went on to ask celebrities to discourage fans from getting their names tattooed on their body.