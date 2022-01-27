'If I want to do Olosho work, 500k is not what I'll collect' - BBNaija's Ifuennada

The reality TV star made this known while reacting to a rumour she once heard about herself.

According to the actress turned reality TV star, a blogger once claimed that a man paid her N500K for sex.

"A fake blogger once said a man paid me 500k to have sex. If I want to do Olosho work, 500k is not what I'll collect because I can give and have given people way more than that," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She also applauded a recent judgment that favoured American rapper Cardi B over defamation of character by a blogger.

"Plus I don't subscribe to money for sex. I wish this judgment can happen in Nigeria. Congrats to Cardi B," she applauded.

Ifuennada was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.