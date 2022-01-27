Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifuennada has revealed why she won't charge N500,000 if she was into prostitution.
'If I want to do Olosho work, 500k is not what I'll collect' - BBNaija's Ifuennada
The reality TV star says she does not subscribe to money for sex.
The reality TV star made this known while reacting to a rumour she once heard about herself.
According to the actress turned reality TV star, a blogger once claimed that a man paid her N500K for sex.
"A fake blogger once said a man paid me 500k to have sex. If I want to do Olosho work, 500k is not what I'll collect because I can give and have given people way more than that," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
She also applauded a recent judgment that favoured American rapper Cardi B over defamation of character by a blogger.
"Plus I don't subscribe to money for sex. I wish this judgment can happen in Nigeria. Congrats to Cardi B," she applauded.
Ifuennada was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.
The Olabisi Onabanjo University-trained computer scientist is an award-winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town.
