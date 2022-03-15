'Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates' - BBNaija's Ifuennada

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

"Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates in the forthcoming elections. We must all put greed aside and do what is right for once," she wrote.

"Lots of you go on vacation to exotic countries - countries that have a good working system. I'm sure if you're non-Nigerian, Nigeria will be the last place you'd want to vacation because of how everything is m*ssed up."

"Yet every election season, some people - especially Celebrities manage to sell their destinies in exchange for temporary financial comfort. You all need to do better. To those who are always on the fence during elections and never vote, this is not the time to be neutral."

"Cost of diesel has gone crazy, there's no fuel, electricity has always been paralysed from day one. How will the poor survive? How will businesses survive? I am tired of suffering in my own country. Something has to change."

Ifuennada joins the list of celebrities who have taken a bold stance on the next general elections.

It would be recalled that in 2020, popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo vowed never to campaign for any member from the two ruling parties.

"I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria Flag of Nigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBadGoverance," she tweeted.