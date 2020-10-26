Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has vowed never to campaign or vote for any member of the two leading political parties in the country.

In a post shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, October 25, 2020, the movie star said the county needs to stop recycling politicians.

"I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria Flag of Nigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBadGoverance," she tweeted.

ALSO READ: Peter Okoye, Peruzzi others speak to Pulse during #EndSars protest in Lagos

Ojo's tweet might be connected by the recent clamour by Nigerians for reforms in the police and an end to bad governance.