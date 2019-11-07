Check out the bikini photos Cee-c shared on her Instagram page to mark her 27th birthday.

Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-c marked her 27th birthday on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and to celebrate the special day she shared some steamy bikini photos on Instagram.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where she shared a series of hot photos, obviously from a well-deserved photo shoot. She went on to caption one of the photos with a birthday message for herself.

"Hello, 27! What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality.

"Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it. Cheers to 27 🥂," she wrote.

Cee-c's birthday wasn't only a day to share cute photos but one she would remember for a long time. The reality star got a surprise office space gift from her die-hard fans on her birthday.

The surprise gift...

Yes, guys!!! Believe it when we say the reality TV star is now a proud owner of an office space for her business in Lagos. The videos from the surprise gift presentation have already flooded social media with her fans pretty excited about it.

One of her die-hard fans, with the Instagram, handle @Hussyqueen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift presentation.

"Spartans surprise Ceec with a Cegar office, may almighty God bless you all and Cegar to the world 🙌🙌🙌💃💃💃💃🙏🙏🙏🙏💟💟💟💟💟 #Big27," she captioned one of the videos. Several fans turned up at the venue to celebrate with the birthday girl as she gets a shop space for her business.

Even though she is yet to post photos from the event on her page, fans of the former BBNaija housemate have saved her the stress as they shared videos and photos from the event on social media.