BBNaija's Bam Bam and Teddy A are expecting 2nd child

The couple welcomed Zendaya in 2020.

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Bam Bam and Teddy A are expecting their second child together.

The celebrity couple made this known during an episode of their show 'Uncut With BamTeddy.'

The reality TV star was spotted with her protruding stomach at the gym in the episode while she also made side jokes about the pregnancy.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed their first child back in 2020.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

The couple's outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire while Bam Bam's dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.

The event which held at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai was one of the reasons almost everyone vacated Lagos for us.

The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance.

