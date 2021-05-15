BBNaija's Angel narrates how he was allegedly assaulted by a driver from a ride-hailing app

According to the reality TV star, he ordered a ride from the app and trouble started after the driver took him to a different location.

"Life in danger please @bolt_nigeria you need to check your driver's before they kill people. @queendianeogechi was able to get me away in time. @bolt_nigeria you will hear from us soon. #mobaction #bolt #threatolife #angelthebrand #bbn2021," he captioned the video.

Angel said when he refused to pay, the driver allegedly got some louts to assault him.

In his video, he thanked a lady who according to him, rescued him from the louts.

He went on to share a video of what transpired between himself and the driver.