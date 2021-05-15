RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Angel narrates how he was allegedly assaulted by a driver from a ride-hailing app

Angel says he was physically assaulted by the driver and some 'area boys.'

Reality TV star Angel [Instagram/AngelTheBrand]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Angel has narrated how he was assaulted by a driver from a ride-hailing app.

According to the reality TV star, he ordered a ride from the app and trouble started after the driver took him to a different location.

"Life in danger please @bolt_nigeria you need to check your driver's before they kill people. @queendianeogechi was able to get me away in time. @bolt_nigeria you will hear from us soon. #mobaction #bolt #threatolife #angelthebrand #bbn2021," he captioned the video.

Angel said when he refused to pay, the driver allegedly got some louts to assault him.

In his video, he thanked a lady who according to him, rescued him from the louts.

He went on to share a video of what transpired between himself and the driver.

Angel who tied the knot to his Canadian wife back in 2019 was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.

