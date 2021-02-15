Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Alex Asogwu is celebrating her 25th birthday in style.

The reality TV reality star took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 15, 2021, where she shared the stunning photos.

"She overcame, she is overcoming and she always will. A queen and nothing less. It’s my birthday. Chapter 25 is about to be lit," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to the reality TV star from all of us at Pulse.

Alex was one of the popular housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.

The multi talented media personality came third in that season.

She has since gone on to dabble in different things including modelling, acting and content creation.