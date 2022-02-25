BBNaija's Vee confirms her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, February 25, 2022.

"the soft and single life… ✨ #veeiye," she captioned her photos.

This is coming a few weeks after she had reacted to the rumours about their split.

"Mind your fucking business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now," she said in an Instagram video.

"So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs.''

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show

It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.

After the show, they were always spotted together at events.