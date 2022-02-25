RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Vee confirms her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Rumours of their split first broke late in 2021.

BBNaija's Neo Akpofure and Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]
BBNaija's Neo Akpofure and Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Vee has confirmed that her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, February 25, 2022.

"the soft and single life… ✨ #veeiye," she captioned her photos.

This is coming a few weeks after she had reacted to the rumours about their split.

"Mind your fucking business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now," she said in an Instagram video.

"So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs.''

Neo and Vee kiss [Credit - Twitter]
Neo and Vee kiss [Credit - Twitter] Neo and Vee kiss [Credit - Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show

It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.

After the show, they were always spotted together at events.

During Vee's birthday in 2021, the Warri-born reality TV star went all the way as he took her and some friends on a boat cruise.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

BBNaija's Vee confirms her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over

BBNaija's Vee confirms her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over

BBNaija's Nina chides Nigerians complaining about being trapped in Ukraine

BBNaija's Nina chides Nigerians complaining about being trapped in Ukraine

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Chike releases beautiful visuals for, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike releases beautiful visuals for, 'Nwoke Oma'

Tkinzy releases his new EP, SOUL MATE as TENI features in one of the tracks

Tkinzy releases his new EP, "SOUL MATE" as TENI features in one of the tracks

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Monaky is back with two exciting songs

Monaky is back with two exciting songs

Juno Award-winning Canadian-Nigerian singer, Tome, releases new album, 'Love Over Vanity'

Juno Award-winning Canadian-Nigerian singer, Tome, releases new album, 'Love Over Vanity'

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

Ohemartin

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]