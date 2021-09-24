BBNaija 2021: Tacha chides those criticising housemates

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page while reacting to the criticisms against the housemates.

"Is it funny that people who haven't been in a situation have the most to say? How do you tell me how tight my shoe is when you are not the one wearing it. I just think about how harsh some people have been on these housemates," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

"These guys are going through a lot for your entertainment. Mind you some of you won't last in that house for two days. But then you are out there having the most to say about a house you haven't been in, having the most to say about people who don't even know what they are doing, trying to be themselves, trying to find directions."

"How dare you want to have an opinion about how they handle grief. How dare you want to have an opinion on how they should be. They are in that house for your entertainment. Don't judge anybody if you have not worn the person's shoes."

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.