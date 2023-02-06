ADVERTISEMENT
Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Babatunde Lawal

The video has many fans jubilating.

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has shared an adorable video compilation of himself and his children.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share the cute video, which has gotten a lot of his fans commenting on it.

In the video, he can be seen having fun with his kids in numerous instances.

The video has garnered so much traction owing to the fact that the comedian recently made headlines following a divorce announcement no one saw coming.

The actor begged the public to respect their privacy, but he withheld the details of their divorce.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr. P, recently shared a lovely video of himself and his daughter, Aliona, on social media.

The two were seen having a good time with his daughter as they engage in a number of outdoor games in a recent video that he posted on his Instagram page.

The musician first played snooker with his adorable daughter before they both dove into a pool for more amusement.

