In a video that has now gone viral, the votes of the primaries were counted and closely monitored by the delegates and members of the party.

The music star won with twenty-eight votes while his closest opponent scored three votes.

The music star announced that he'll be running for the House of Reps seat back in April.

"We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. In 2019, we planted the seed. In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking is over. It's time to #TalkAndDo. I hope I can count on you. We move," he tweeted at that time.

Banky W first announced his decision to run for the house of representatives back in November 2018.

The news was largely received by both fans and industry colleagues.