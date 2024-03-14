Actress Ayo Edebiri loved taking the bus — then she became too famous for it
Edebiri gained critical acclaim for her performance on the popular show, The Bear.
Recommended articles
Edebiri recently had a sit-down with Vogue Magazine where she recounted how her life took a positive turn after the success of her hit series The Bear. The expose detailed the series of events leading up to when the actress realised that she had indeed hit stardom.
In the middle of the summer of 2023 in July, when the Screen Actors Guild(SAG) joined the writer's strike, Adebiri went on vacation to Berlin with her friends Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger, playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris, as well as actor Michael Seater. While there, Harris noted that whenever fans spotted and stopped them, it was Edebiri who was stopped the most by her adoring fans.
“People would be like 'Yes, Chef! Yes, Chef!’ And that’s when I knew: It was that moment," said Harris to Vogue.
Six months later, after Berlin "got a little hectic," the actress went to London under the impression that she could still take a bus like she loved.
"It’s my favourite thing to do,” she said, “My friends always make fun of me, but I’m like, It’s the city where I can take the bus and just be unbothered.” However, her perception was wrong.
She then recalled the moment in which she realised that her anonymity was gone - when a giddy fan tapped on her shoulder, seeking a selfie. The fan asked, "Excuse me, sorry, do you mind?"
Edebiri, who was raised in Boston Massachusetts, has since become the star of the awards season, clinching a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Emmy award.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng