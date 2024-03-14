ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Ayo Edebiri loved taking the bus — then she became too famous for it

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Edebiri gained critical acclaim for her performance on the popular show, The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri used to love taking the bus [Vogue]
Ayo Edebiri used to love taking the bus [Vogue]

Edebiri recently had a sit-down with Vogue Magazine where she recounted how her life took a positive turn after the success of her hit series The Bear. The expose detailed the series of events leading up to when the actress realised that she had indeed hit stardom.

In the middle of the summer of 2023 in July, when the Screen Actors Guild(SAG) joined the writer's strike, Adebiri went on vacation to Berlin with her friends Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger, playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris, as well as actor Michael Seater. While there, Harris noted that whenever fans spotted and stopped them, it was Edebiri who was stopped the most by her adoring fans.

“People would be like 'Yes, Chef! Yes, Chef!’ And that’s when I knew: It was that moment," said Harris to Vogue.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in 'The Bear' on Hulu [FX Networks]
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in 'The Bear' on Hulu [FX Networks] Business Insider USA

Six months later, after Berlin "got a little hectic," the actress went to London under the impression that she could still take a bus like she loved.

"It’s my favourite thing to do,” she said, “My friends always make fun of me, but I’m like, It’s the city where I can take the bus and just be unbothered.” However, her perception was wrong.

Ayo Edebiri was also the voice behind Missy Foreman-Greenwald on the adult animated series 'Big Mouth'
Ayo Edebiri was also the voice behind Missy Foreman-Greenwald on the adult animated series 'Big Mouth' Missy is a biracial nerdy classmate of Andrew, Jessi, and Nick.In the first four seasons, Missy was voiced by Jenny Slate. However, amid the discussions of racism in America in 2020, Slate stepped down from the role and apologized for previous racist behavior.Slate was replaced with Ayo Edebiri, as Missy began to explore her Black identity. At the time, Edebiri mainly had writing credits to her name but she has since become more well-known for her on-screen roles in "Dickinson," "Bottoms," "The Bear," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Business Insider USA

She then recalled the moment in which she realised that her anonymity was gone - when a giddy fan tapped on her shoulder, seeking a selfie. The fan asked, "Excuse me, sorry, do you mind?"

Edebiri, who was raised in Boston Massachusetts, has since become the star of the awards season, clinching a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Emmy award.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

