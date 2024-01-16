ADVERTISEMENT
Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The actress had previously won a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for the same role.

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the Emmys [MONICA SCHIPPER//GETTY IMAGES]
Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the Emmys [MONICA SCHIPPER//GETTY IMAGES]

After winning Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, last night, she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards.

Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton, leather dress with a strapless neckline and a full skirt, she thanked her parents who were in attendance at the ceremony.

This is a show about family and found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight and I’m making them sit far away from me because I’m a bad kid but thank you,” she said. “Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I love you so much. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your daughter go 'I wanna do improv,' but you're real ones.”

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys [Getty Images]
Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

On her role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear, she later told Deadline that she's looking forward to the character finding more confidence.

I love the idea of Sydney finding more confidence and belief in herself, but it’s also fun getting to play someone who’s flawed and kind of a mess,” she said.

For the award, Edebiri went head to head with Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Other cast of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also won in their acting categories.

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

  • Ayo Edibiri, The Bear — Winner
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary — Winner
  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — Winner
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfayden, Succession — Winner
  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
  • Theo James, The White Lotus
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — Winner
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — Winner
  • Bill Hader Barry
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Winner
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — Winner
  • Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
  • Maria Bello, Beef
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear — Winner
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
  • Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
  • Tim Burton, Wednesday
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear — Winner
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • RuPaul's Drag Race — Winner
  • The Amazing Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Winner
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — Winner
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem with Jon Stewart
  • Lee Sung Jin, Beef — Winner
  • Jake Schreier, Beef
  • Carl Franklin, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Paris Barclay, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman is in Trouble
  • Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — Winner
  • Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Joseph Lee, Beef
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
  • Young Mazino, Beef
  • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
  • Beau Willimon, Andor
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
  • Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
  • Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
  • Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
  • Mike White, The White Lotus
  • Lee Sung Jin, Beef — Winner
  • Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble
  • Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
  • Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
  • Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Mark Mylod, Succession — Winner
  • Benjamon Caron, Andor
  • Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
  • Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
  • Andrij Parekh, Succession
  • Lorene Scafaria, Succession
  • Mike White, The White Lotus
  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium — Winner
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • The Oscars
  • 75th Annual Tony Awards
Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys [Getty Images]
  • Steven Yeun, Beef — Winner
  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
  • Ali Wong, Beef — Winner
  • Lizzie Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Riley Keogh, Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Beef — Winner
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession — Winner
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession — Winner
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
