Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys
The actress had previously won a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for the same role.
After winning Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, last night, she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards.
Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton, leather dress with a strapless neckline and a full skirt, she thanked her parents who were in attendance at the ceremony.
“This is a show about family and found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight and I’m making them sit far away from me because I’m a bad kid but thank you,” she said. “Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I love you so much. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your daughter go 'I wanna do improv,' but you're real ones.”
On her role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear, she later told Deadline that she's looking forward to the character finding more confidence.
“I love the idea of Sydney finding more confidence and belief in herself, but it’s also fun getting to play someone who’s flawed and kind of a mess,” she said.
For the award, Edebiri went head to head with Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Jessica Williams (Shrinking).
Other cast of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also won in their acting categories.
See the full list of winners and nominees below:
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Ayo Edibiri, The Bear — Winner
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary — Winner
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — Winner
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession — Winner
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — Winner
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — Winner
- Bill Hader Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Winner
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — Winner
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- Christopher Storer, The Bear — Winner
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
- Tim Burton, Wednesday
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- Christopher Storer, The Bear — Winner
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding reality competition program
- RuPaul's Drag Race — Winner
- The Amazing Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding writing for a variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Winner
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety talk series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — Winner
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef — Winner
- Jake Schreier, Beef
- Carl Franklin, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Paris Barclay, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — Winner
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" — Winner
- Beau Willimon, Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
- Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
- Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef — Winner
- Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
- Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- Mark Mylod, Succession — Winner
- Benjamon Caron, Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
- Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
- Andrij Parekh, Succession
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding variety special (live)
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium — Winner
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef — Winner
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Ali Wong, Beef — Winner
- Lizzie Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keogh, Daisy Jones & the Six
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Beef — Winner
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Kieran Culkin, Succession — Winner
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Sarah Snook, Succession — Winner
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
