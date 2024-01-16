Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

After winning Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, last night, she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards.

Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton, leather dress with a strapless neckline and a full skirt, she thanked her parents who were in attendance at the ceremony.

“This is a show about family and found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight and I’m making them sit far away from me because I’m a bad kid but thank you,” she said. “Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I love you so much. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your daughter go 'I wanna do improv,' but you're real ones.”

On her role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear, she later told Deadline that she's looking forward to the character finding more confidence.

“I love the idea of Sydney finding more confidence and belief in herself, but it’s also fun getting to play someone who’s flawed and kind of a mess,” she said.

For the award, Edebiri went head to head with Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Other cast of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also won in their acting categories.

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear — Winner

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary — Winner

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — Winner

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfayden, Succession — Winner

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — Winner

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — Winner

Bill Hader Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Winner

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — Winner

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, The Bear — Winner

Bill Hader, Barry

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, The Bear — Winner

Bill Hader, Barry

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding reality competition program

RuPaul's Drag Race — Winner

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — Winner

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — Winner

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef — Winner

Jake Schreier, Beef

Carl Franklin, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman is in Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — Winner

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" — Winner

Beau Willimon, Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef — Winner

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Mark Mylod, Succession — Winner

Benjamon Caron, Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding variety special (live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium — Winner

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Steven Yeun, Beef — Winner

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ali Wong, Beef — Winner

Lizzie Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keogh, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef — Winner

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Kieran Culkin, Succession — Winner

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

