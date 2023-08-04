ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

Inemesit Udodiong

The American-Nigerian actress has gained critical acclaim for her performance on the popular show.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear on Hulu.The Bear/FX Networks
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in "The Bear" on Hulu."The Bear"/FX Networks

Recommended articles

Speaking with Backstage Magazine in the latest issue, the American-Nigerian actress described her approach as intertwined; the cerebral, the looser, and what she calls the zone.

On cerebral, she explains, “You’re thinking about the process; you’re thinking about all the things you’ve learned. It’s very by-the-book. It’s correct."

For Edebiri, the looser approach is "just free-flowing. It’s almost improvisation. It’s [similar to] that feeling where you’re like, Whoa, I finished writing this thing and I don’t know how I wrote it. I don’t know what I did to get here, but there are some good things in it. It’s messy, but it’s good."

ADVERTISEMENT

The zone is "the perfect mix of both those things, where you have enough awareness that what you’re doing is based in skill and routine,” she says. “You have that solid and steady foundation, but you still have enough free-flowing energy to be able to have lightness and create."

Edebiri goes on to state that this last approach is what she uses on The Bear, which she says, is the ideal place to get into it.

In her words, "There’s space for that type of play, for that type of freedom, because the…the camerawork is a little bit frenetic. Our camera crew is so amazing at working with us, leading us, and following us back and forth."

During the interview, she reveals that she got her approach while taking a few acting classes at New York University (NYU). It was there that she started leaning toward the Feldenkrais Method, a technique developed by engineer Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of that method of acting is focused on the body and the body’s response,” Edebiri explains. “As a comedian and a very physical person, I’ve got very long limbs, and I’m always stretching them. I just feel like I’m a very kinetically aware person.”

Her intertwined take on acting is paying off based on the recognition she continues to receive with her performance on the award-winning series.

Edebiri's portrayal as sous chef "Sydney Adamu" has earned her a Critics Rising Star Award and, most recently, an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 2023.

Set in a Chicago sandwich shop-turned-fine-dining restaurant in season two, the show secured 13 Emmy nominations for its first season—including one for the actress in the supporting actress in a comedy category.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to The Bear, Edebiri is headed to the MCU as a cast member of the upcoming project titled Thunderbolts, which will feature Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and David Harbour.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show [Instagram/ebuka]

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show