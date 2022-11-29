AY celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with adorable family photos

Taking to his Instagram page, the Makun shared pictures of him, his wife, and his two daughters, captioning them with a short message detailing that they have been together for 18 years as friends and 14 years as a married couple.

“Joyeux anniversaire. #18yearsoffriendship #14yearsofmarriage,” he wrote.

The caption, which is written in French, loosely translates to "happy birthday" and has gotten social media users wondering what the comedian meant.

Mabel, on the other hand, wrote: “18 years of friendship, 14 years of saying i do and the grace of God has been more than sufficient. Forever to go @aycomedian.”

Ayo and Mabel Makun tied the knot in 2008, and their marriage is blessed with two children: Michelle, who is 13 years old, and Ayomide, who is 9 months old.

The couple welcomed their second child, Ayomide, earlier this year after struggling for 13 years.

Captioning the announcement post, Ay wrote: Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a big sister,” he wrote in his post while thanking everyone who kept his family in their prayers.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. God’s time is always the best." He added.

