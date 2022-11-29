RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

AY celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with adorable family photos

Babatunde Lawal

Ayo and Mabel Makun tied the knot in 2008, and their marriage is blessed with two children.

Ay and Family
Ay and Family

Nigerian comedian and film producer Ayo Makun, also known as AY, is celebrating his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mabel, today, November 29, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Makun shared pictures of him, his wife, and his two daughters, captioning them with a short message detailing that they have been together for 18 years as friends and 14 years as a married couple.

“Joyeux anniversaire. #18yearsoffriendship #14yearsofmarriage,” he wrote.

Ay and Family
Ay and Family

The caption, which is written in French, loosely translates to "happy birthday" and has gotten social media users wondering what the comedian meant.

Mabel, on the other hand, wrote: “18 years of friendship, 14 years of saying i do and the grace of God has been more than sufficient. Forever to go @aycomedian.”

Ayo and Mabel Makun tied the knot in 2008, and their marriage is blessed with two children: Michelle, who is 13 years old, and Ayomide, who is 9 months old.

Ay and Family
Ay and Family

The couple welcomed their second child, Ayomide, earlier this year after struggling for 13 years.

Captioning the announcement post, Ay wrote: Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a big sister,” he wrote in his post while thanking everyone who kept his family in their prayers.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. God’s time is always the best." He added.

Ay and Family
Ay and Family

Congratulations to the Makuns from all of us at Pulse.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

