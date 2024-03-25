ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her stance led to negative feedback from X users.

Rachel Edwards believes that asking your wife for a DNA test should be a criminal offence [Instagram/racheledwardsofficial]
Rachel Edwards believes that asking your wife for a DNA test should be a criminal offence [Instagram/racheledwardsofficial]

Recommended articles

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the actress responded to a tweet which read, "What opinion about DNA TEST will get you in this position?" with the response, "Asking your wife for a DNA Test should be a criminal offence, if you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place?"

Edwards' response raked in a series of reactions from X users who did not agree with her stance on the subject matter, including the user who asked the question.

Outraged, the user responded, "9 months wey your mama suppose use go do another Bsc or PhD, she use am carry you for belle only to give birth to you wey no get s3nse."

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel Edwards post [X/Rachel Edward]
Rachel Edwards post [X/Rachel Edward] Pulse Nigeria

Another user said, "BBN girls no de ever get sense, not surprised" and another user commented, "If person tap your head e go echo, nothing Dey inside"

One X user posed a question to the reality star asking, "Those men who married their women out of trust and later found out the child isn’t theirs, what was their offence?"

Comments from X users [X/Rachel Edward]
Comments from X users [X/Rachel Edward] Pulse Nigeria

Another user retorted, "Asking your husband why he’s coming back home late at night all of a sudden should be a criminal offence if you don’t trust him why marry him in the first place?"

ADVERTISEMENT

"But why BIG BROTHER girls no dey ever get sense?" said another outraged commenter. "If only your dad listened to this advice we wouldn’t have to deal with you," said another.

Edwards did not respond to any of the attacks.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Adejoke Popoola: Consolidating passion, a heart for people through music

Adejoke Popoola: Consolidating passion, a heart for people through music

See Frank Donga in trailer for Showmax's 1st Nigerian horror movie 'Dead of Night'

See Frank Donga in trailer for Showmax's 1st Nigerian horror movie 'Dead of Night'

My first project under Sony Music felt like a failure - Davido

My first project under Sony Music felt like a failure - Davido

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career