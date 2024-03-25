Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the actress responded to a tweet which read, "What opinion about DNA TEST will get you in this position?" with the response, "Asking your wife for a DNA Test should be a criminal offence, if you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place?"

Edwards' response raked in a series of reactions from X users who did not agree with her stance on the subject matter, including the user who asked the question.

Outraged, the user responded, "9 months wey your mama suppose use go do another Bsc or PhD, she use am carry you for belle only to give birth to you wey no get s3nse."

Pulse Nigeria

Another user said, "BBN girls no de ever get sense, not surprised" and another user commented, "If person tap your head e go echo, nothing Dey inside"

One X user posed a question to the reality star asking, "Those men who married their women out of trust and later found out the child isn’t theirs, what was their offence?"

Another user retorted, "Asking your husband why he’s coming back home late at night all of a sudden should be a criminal offence if you don’t trust him why marry him in the first place?"

"But why BIG BROTHER girls no dey ever get sense?" said another outraged commenter. "If only your dad listened to this advice we wouldn’t have to deal with you," said another.