Actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rachel Edward Akowe, has released her latest project titled ‘Mist.’ The short film debuted today, November 9, 2022, at the ongoing 11th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).
Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022
Audiences got to see the short film for the first time at the ongoing movie festival.
‘Mist’ offers a unique perspective on gender-based violence, showing the untold story of this important issue. Unlike most projects that often focus on one side, the short film shows the intricacies of domestic violence between women and men.
With Rachel as the lead actress, the movie features Silva Nkwocha as the male lead, who is also named as the producer. A Silver Line Production, the short film is written by Nneka Anolue, and directed and edited by Richmond Amechi.
‘Mist’ is one of the selected African films screening at the international festival slated for November 6–11, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
