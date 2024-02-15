Ashabi Simple celebrates Portable for Valentine's Day after January feud

In a heartwarming Valentine's Day post for the singer, Simple declared her undying commitment to him, stressing that she would stay even if he made efforts to push her away.

Expressing her love, she said: "I won’t leave. I won’t give up. And I will be here every single time that you need me. You can doubt it. You can try to push me away because you think I’ll just leave anyway but that will never be true. I don’t care if there are a million reasons to leave. You’re the only reason I'll ever need to stay because I love you."

In her next post, she doted on the singer, reasserting her unwavering dedication to making their relationship work.

Her caption reads: "My ljogbon, 7 My mint choco I prefer to fix a million time with you than start over with someone else Happy valentine mine."

This comes after the couple fell out in January 2024 following an interview she granted. Following her Interview, Portable slammed her on his Instagram and denounced her status as his wife and tagged her a "side chick."

In the series of Instagram posts at the time, Portable vented: "There you went on an interview and casted your relationship. You didn't have to say anything. Even if they are asking you unnecessary questions, must you cast your relationship? Must you fight people? Give yourself peace and stay where we've kept you."

