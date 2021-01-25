Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has faulted the federal government's decision to allow children back to school amid the second wave of covid-19.

The movie star made this known while reacting to singer Seun Kuti's Instagram post in which he asked if the kids of those who decided for schools to resume attend the schools asked to resume.

"Still very disturbing ooo. Honestly, I am not sure I want my kids to go back to school “NOW” with this 2nd wave of COVID!! It’s really out there! I am so SCARED!! How many parents let their kids off to school today?" she wrote.

Annie Idibia questions the precautionary measures that have been taken ahead of schools reopening. [LIB]

"Pls, tell me how u did it? And do you TRUST the schools enough to know where the teachers, assistants, cleaners, school chef, security, even the students, where they have been for the last 2weeks? Have they encountered anyone with COVID? Knowing or unknowingly??"

"Has every single staff taken the COVID test before resuming to take care of our kids? Personally, I don’t trust n can’t account for the above. Won’t these kids hug each other ?? After missing their friends from d long break?"

"I know pple close who caught COVID n still healing from it! That even watched pple drop in isolation centers. Please let be wise with the decision we make in the lives of our kids."

Idibia joins other celebrities like comedian Owen Gee who have frowned at the decisio of the government to allow children back to school.