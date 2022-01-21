RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Annie Idibia drools over hubby 2Face Idibia, describes him as a god

Annie and 2Face Idibia are one of Nigeria's most influential celebrity couples.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has described her husband, music icon 2Face Idibia as a god.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while promoting one of his new songs.

"Celebrating this incredibly talented man! I feel I take him for granted. Sometimes I forget that I literally live with a god. I am grateful to the universe that I get to wake up next to this spirit every other day," she wrote.

Annie and her hubby 2Face Idibia are one of Nigeria's most influential celebrity couples.

They tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters together.

However, it hasn't been a rosy journey as the strength of their marriage was tested in 2021 when Annie publicly called him out.

She called him out over his 'suspicious' relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia with his baby mama Pero Adeniyi

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

While the dust from the social media dragging was still settling, singer Brymo tweeted that 2Face once accused him of sleeping with his wife.

Disturbed by Brymo's tweets, 2Face through his lawyers, threatened to sue him for N1B.

