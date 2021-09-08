RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Annie says her husband's manager and cousin helped him flee to the United States of America.

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has fled from his matrimonial home to the United States of America.

Recommended articles

This is according to his wife, Annie who has threatened to 'scatter everything' over his trip.

In a leaked audiotape released on social media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the movie star said 2Face told her he was travelling for a shoot.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and wife Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia1]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and wife Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia1] Pulse Nigeria

Annie, while weeping in the leaked audio said her husband didn't go for a shoot. Rather in conjunction with his cousin, Frank and his manager, Efe Omorogbe, the music star travelled to the United States of America.

The mother of two said her husband's family has frustrated their marriage for the past ten years.

She also revealed that her husband was travelling to the United States of America to visit one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

2Baba poses with his wife Annie Idibia
2Baba poses with his wife Annie Idibia (KOKO TV Nigeria) Pulse Live Kenya

Finally, she threatened to go live on Instagram to spill all the tea.

The drama in the Idibia's house made its way to the Internet on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after Annie called out the music star on her Instagram page.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

She also called him out for his suspicious relationship with Pero.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

How much is the value of a lost life? Netflix’s ‘Worth’ asks

Uchechi Emelonye's 'Little Black Bird' is record of the year material

Rotimi and wife Vanessa Mdee are expecting their 1st child together

Wisdom releases new single, 'Inside You'

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American Hip-Hop radio, as 'Made In Lagos' sells 200,000 copies in the US

Check out the first teaser for 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'

After getting called out by his wife, 2Face Idibia searches for true love on new single 'Searching' alongside Bongos Ikwue

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri