2Face Idibia threatens N1B defamation suit against Brymo over allegations levelled against him

Brymo has been given 48 hours to tender an unreserved apology to 2Face Idibia.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and singer Brymo

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has threatened to file a defamation suit against Brymo over his recent tweets.

It would be recalled that Brymo in a series of tweets, accused the music star of physically assaulting him and allegedly accusing him of sleeping with his wife.

Brymo took to his Twitter page on Thursday, October 7, 2021, where he shared the letter he received from the lawyers of the music icon.

Brymo has been given 48 hours to tender an unreserved apology to 2Face Idibia.

"The baseless and false accusation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family. You have also caused estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates and wilder members of the public and further caused him a significant loss of business," part of the letter read.

The letter gave Brymo 48 hours to tender an unreserved apology to 2Face Idibia and his family on all his social media pages.

It also stated that he should withdraw all the comments he made about the music star from his social media pages.

2Face Idibia and his wife Annie with Brymo

"Should you fail or refuse to meet our demands, we shall perfect our client's instruction and pursue redress by seeking no less than one billionaire naira in damages against you in court," the letter concluded.

It would be recalled that Brymo called out 2Face Idibia for physically assaulting him.

It didn't end there as he revealed that the music star accused him of sleeping with his wife.

