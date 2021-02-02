American rapper Ricky Hawk popularly known as Silento has been charged for the murder of his cousin.

According to Variety, the rapper is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail.

The news of his arrest was announced via the official Twitter page of the DeKalb County Police Department on Monday, February 1, 2021.

"Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD," the tweet read.

A representative for the DeKalb County Police Department said that they investigated a shooting on Jan. 21 at approximately 3:30 a.m. after Rooks was found in the roadway, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. “Investigators are still working to uncover the motive for the shooting.”

Silento rose to prominence in 2015 after the release of his hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”