Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

On March 27, 2024, the actress posted an adorable video compilation to her Instagram page. The post captured many moments between them at different locations, goofy moments, and even clips of their baby boy Hazaiah.

"Taking a lil break from my hiatus to scream HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY TO MY BESTIEEEE, MY BABY DADDY, MY HONEY, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE AND THE BEST PAPA IN THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE. @bankywellington," she said, her caption overflowing with affection.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her heart-melting post, Adesua highlighted her husband's qualities, prayed for him and emphasised how much he has inspired her.

"I never know how to write short birthday messages for you cause there's always so much to say. Bubba, you are the moon, the stars and the entire galaxy. You are an incredible human being and I am SO inspired by the man you are. Inspired by how you react to your successes but even more so, how you react to your redirections (I won't call em failures). You lead with such grace and humility. You are kind, You are loving, You are PRESENT, you are consistent, you are relentless. You fill our lives with such love and light and I am in awe of you every single day," she said in part.

She concluded by declaring her never-ending love for her husband, "Olubankole, till the end of time, I LOVE YOU. Truly, Madly, Deeply. You mean EVERYTHING to me. Happy birthday, baby.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Pulse Nigeria

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes for the celebrant and reactions to the sweet post. One user said, "I didn’t want the video to end. Happy birthday to my Fav’s Bestieeeee" and another commented, "The number of times i've watched this is unhealthy 😂😂. Happy birthday to your hubby."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment read, "Always looking out for your writs about your man and I get em chills and excitement when I read up! And Yes, I use your second-to-last line a lot too for my hubby cause it’s super relatable. Happy birthday to my Fave’s husband. God keep you Sir."

Pulse Nigeria