ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Fans and followers stated that they always look forward to Adesua's annual birthday message for her hubby.

Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]
Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]

Recommended articles

On March 27, 2024, the actress posted an adorable video compilation to her Instagram page. The post captured many moments between them at different locations, goofy moments, and even clips of their baby boy Hazaiah.

"Taking a lil break from my hiatus to scream HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY TO MY BESTIEEEE, MY BABY DADDY, MY HONEY, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE AND THE BEST PAPA IN THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE. @bankywellington," she said, her caption overflowing with affection.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her heart-melting post, Adesua highlighted her husband's qualities, prayed for him and emphasised how much he has inspired her.

"I never know how to write short birthday messages for you cause there's always so much to say. Bubba, you are the moon, the stars and the entire galaxy. You are an incredible human being and I am SO inspired by the man you are. Inspired by how you react to your successes but even more so, how you react to your redirections (I won't call em failures). You lead with such grace and humility. You are kind, You are loving, You are PRESENT, you are consistent, you are relentless. You fill our lives with such love and light and I am in awe of you every single day," she said in part.

She concluded by declaring her never-ending love for her husband, "Olubankole, till the end of time, I LOVE YOU. Truly, Madly, Deeply. You mean EVERYTHING to me. Happy birthday, baby.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Comments from Adesua's fans and followers [instagram/Adesuaetomi]
Comments from Adesua's fans and followers [instagram/Adesuaetomi] Pulse Nigeria

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes for the celebrant and reactions to the sweet post. One user said, "I didn’t want the video to end. Happy birthday to my Fav’s Bestieeeee" and another commented, "The number of times i've watched this is unhealthy 😂😂. Happy birthday to your hubby."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment read, "Always looking out for your writs about your man and I get em chills and excitement when I read up! And Yes, I use your second-to-last line a lot too for my hubby cause it’s super relatable. Happy birthday to my Fave’s husband. God keep you Sir."

Banky W's vote of thanks for the birthday wishes [Instagram/Adesuaetomi]
Banky W's vote of thanks for the birthday wishes [Instagram/Adesuaetomi] Pulse Nigeria

Banky W, who did not make a special birthday post on his page, acknowledged the birthday wishes on Adesua's page saying, "Thanks for the comments, everyone. If I could reply each and every message, I would. But I really do appreciate you all. Thank you so much, blessings and favour to you all."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed a 'Sister Act 3' is in the works

Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed a 'Sister Act 3' is in the works

Mardeee set to release highly anticipated single 'AWAY' on February 23

Mardeee set to release highly anticipated single 'AWAY' on February 23

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Showmax, Infinix mobile to offer unparalleled viewing experience to viewers

Showmax, Infinix mobile to offer unparalleled viewing experience to viewers

I auditioned for Big Brother Nigeria on a dare - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

I auditioned for Big Brother Nigeria on a dare - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

'Love Nwantiti' extends its record as highest RIAA certified Nigerian song

'Love Nwantiti' extends its record as highest RIAA certified Nigerian song

Wizkid accused of chasing clout after dissociating himself from Afrobeats

Wizkid accused of chasing clout after dissociating himself from Afrobeats

Burna Boy calls American blogs 'parasites' for trending old image of his shaved beard

Burna Boy calls American blogs 'parasites' for trending old image of his shaved beard

Rebel Wilson wants everyone to know she didn't lose virginity till she was 35

Rebel Wilson wants everyone to know she didn't lose virginity till she was 35

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of these celebrities look like they’re twins separated at birth

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

Phyna says that her upbringing was a very 'no gree for anybody' situation [Instagram/Unusual Phyna]

Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator