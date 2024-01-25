Banky W and Adesua celebrate their son Hazaiah on his 3rd birthday today

Adesua took to her Instagram on January 25, 2024, to mark the occasion with a carousel post. The collaborative post by the couple showed pictures of their baby boy looking dapper in suit, beaming with glee. Adesua and Banky W also featured in the pictures with Zaiah.

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Adesua showered love and admiration on their son and her caption expressed her love and joy for the precious addition to their family. She began her caption by reflecting on the love and happiness that Zaiah brought to her marriage to Banky W, whom she referred to as the love of her life. She then shifted the focus to their son, describing him as their "sunshine" and expressing gratitude for the privilege of being his parents.

"I married the love of my life, and God gave us the love of our lives. Happy 3rd birthday to our sunshine, Hazaiah Olusegun Champ Wellington. You make our lives so beautiful, and we are incredibly honoured to call you our son. You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe. We love you more than we can possibly put into words," she said.

Fans and celebrities expressed their joy and joined the couple in wishing Zaiah a happy birthday, complimenting on his dapper suit.

Reality star Tobi Bakre said, "He’s ready to start work. Top realtor and investment banker with a diversified speciality in creative expressions. Get that man a brief case 😂. Happy birthday Champ!!!"

