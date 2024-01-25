ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Banky W and Adesua celebrate their son Hazaiah on his 3rd birthday today

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe," Adesua said.

Their little sunshine is a year older today [Instagram/Bankywellington]
Their little sunshine is a year older today [Instagram/Bankywellington]

Recommended articles

Adesua took to her Instagram on January 25, 2024, to mark the occasion with a carousel post. The collaborative post by the couple showed pictures of their baby boy looking dapper in suit, beaming with glee. Adesua and Banky W also featured in the pictures with Zaiah.

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Adesua showered love and admiration on their son and her caption expressed her love and joy for the precious addition to their family. She began her caption by reflecting on the love and happiness that Zaiah brought to her marriage to Banky W, whom she referred to as the love of her life. She then shifted the focus to their son, describing him as their "sunshine" and expressing gratitude for the privilege of being his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I married the love of my life, and God gave us the love of our lives. Happy 3rd birthday to our sunshine, Hazaiah Olusegun Champ Wellington. You make our lives so beautiful, and we are incredibly honoured to call you our son. You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe. We love you more than we can possibly put into words," she said.

Fans and celebrities expressed their joy and joined the couple in wishing Zaiah a happy birthday, complimenting on his dapper suit.

Reality star Tobi Bakre said, "He’s ready to start work. Top realtor and investment banker with a diversified speciality in creative expressions. Get that man a brief case 😂. Happy birthday Champ!!!"

Birthday wishes for Zaiah [Instagram/Adesuaetomi]
Birthday wishes for Zaiah [Instagram/Adesuaetomi] Pulse Nigeria

The couple got engaged in 2017 and Banky W announced his engagement to her on Wednesday, May 4, 2017, via Instagram. His lengthy Instagram post revealed when they started dating and when he proposed to her. They got married that same year then welcomed their baby boy to the world in 2021.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See more images from Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Oloture: The Journey'

See more images from Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Oloture: The Journey'

30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square

30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square

Banky W and Adesua celebrate their son Hazaiah on his 3rd birthday today

Banky W and Adesua celebrate their son Hazaiah on his 3rd birthday today

'Mojisola' and 'This Is Lagos' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

'Mojisola' and 'This Is Lagos' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Why I refuse to date a man who already has a child - Phyna

Why I refuse to date a man who already has a child - Phyna

I am the greatest philosopher of our time - Shallipopi

I am the greatest philosopher of our time - Shallipopi

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mabel Makun says that she is involving the police over an alleged threat to her life [Instagram.realmabelmakun]

AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

Cheating is no longer a deal breaker for Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

Tiwa Savage continues with her hustle after being robbed in London yesterday [Instgram/Tiwasavage]

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Moses Bliss has proposed to his girlfriend [mosesbliss]

Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London