Banky W and Adesua Etomi release stunning photos to mark 4th wedding anniversary

The power couple in separate messages shared via their Instagram pages on Thursday, November 25, 2021, celebrated each other on the special day.

"You're my song, my rhymes, my heart, my light, my muse, my melody, my everything, my Wife. I'll be writing about you for the rest of my life, because you're the best of my life - I love you now more than ever. I'll love you 4ever. Happy Anniversary Shuga," Banky wrote.

For Adesua, she described her husband as the favourite part of herself.

"You will ALWAYS be my favourite part of me'. Without you, I'd be living in black and white'. Baby daddy, my Zaddy, you mean the world to me. Happy 4th Year Anniversary Bubba. I love you. Forever. Truly, madly, deeply. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤," she wrote.