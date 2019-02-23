The actress made the call on her Twitter where she asks her followers to be focused on casting their votes as opposed to fighting.

A week ago, she was among many celebrities who criticized the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to postpone the elections due to logistics reasons.

Her husband Banky W, also known as Bankole Wellington, is among the candidates contesting for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives to serve the Eti-Osa constituency.

Wellington is seeking the role under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) platform.