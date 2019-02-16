The body in charge of conducting elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), earlier fixed February 16 and March 2, for voting but had to shift it to a further date based on a lack of preparation.

This development announced via INEC's Twitter today has invited a feeling of discontent in Nigeria especially among its public figures. The interest concerning how the country is faring in the aspect of development has grown among the populace especially with those that are informed.

The postponed elections was supposed to offer an avenue to change how things are done in government, unfortunately this cannot be done on the date that was already scheduled. INEC cites logistics problems but this has not impressed some celebrities so much.

Radio presenter Toke Makinwa was one of the contributors to the discussion both on her Instagram and Twitter.

Just like many other Nigerians spread all over the country, casting their votes at the polls that has now been shifted to February 23 and March 9, respectively would have acted as a tool that can help fix many national concerns particularly poverty.

An expressive Makinwa will not be discouraged as she hopes to "vote out incompetence" on the new dates.

The OAP received support from fellow presenter Dotun of Cool FM. He agreed with her about how bad things look from the citizens point of view.

INEC seemed to be dealing with so many flaws prior to the elections but it earlier appeared that it would weather the storm despite reports of arson at its offices in Abia, Plateau and Anambra States.

But it did not and has caused Dotun to feel slighted alongside Makinwa.

Never say die

Rather than feeling depressed about the setback, singer Banky W sees it as an opportunity to sensitize people more on a need to vote.

His thoughts were different from most. It depicted an unrelenting optimism, one that is able to offer encouragement.

"Our elections have been postponed until Feb 23rd. One more week to spread the word. Delay is not denial. We will be here."

What is the right direction?

The path seem a blurry one even though the incumbent President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has promised more development if he is elected the second time.

A week to the previous date fixed for the presidential poll, the Buhari administration announced free train rides from Lagos to Abeokuta, as part of the testing phase of a nearly completed railway project. But it has failed to transport into the minds of most observers a confirmation that they can have the kind of future they desire with President Buhari leading them.

The presence of levity and an absence of effective project management are still obvious in Nigeria following the disappointing postponement announced by INEC. From comments on Twitter, not many agree that there is a good reason to shift the date earlier fixed for the polls.

That includes actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington who asks, "How can you cancel elections at 2am? 5 hours before it's meant to start?". Her husband Banky W is one of many concerned celebrities. He is running for a seat in the federal parliament to represent the Eti-Osa constituency on the Lagos Island.

He could have been voted in today. No wonder his wife Adesua was not pleased after learning about the new dates for voting.

Bad for business

Another way to process the postponement of the elections is the impact it has had on social activities.

In Nigeria, the weekend, specifically Saturdays, are usually a day fixed for happy celebrations including weddings. A ban on commercial activities due the elections will mean no access to transportation or free movement for some individuals hoping to receive guests.

Imagine how they will feel having postponed their event because of the polls which has now suffered a similar fate. Bizzle Osikoya is a public figure that is into music management. He finds himself contemplating what INEC's move will mean to them.

He was subtle in his remark -- a direct opposite of The Beat FM radio presenter Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi who has seen no use to sugarcoat her feelings.

She was pretty blunt and desires sharp consequences for the man in charge at INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.